Lindsay Lohan to star in romance movie Irish Wish

Lindsay Lohan has been cast in Netflix's romance movie Irish Wish.

The Mean Girls star was announced as the lead for the streamer's upcoming romantic comedy film on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the rom-com will follow Maddie, a bridesmaid in Ireland for a wedding between her best friend and the love of her life. Days before the wedding, Maddie wishes for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. She soon realises, however, that her real soulmate is not the man she is now set to marry.

Janeen Damian is directing the film, having co-written the script with Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian. Michael is also producing for Riviera Films, along with Motion Picture Corporation for America (MPCA)'s Brad Krevoy.

Irish Wish marks the second of Lohan's two-picture deal with Netflix, with her upcoming holiday film Falling for Christmas set to be released on 10 November.

Irish Wish marks a reunion for Lohan and her Falling for Christmas collaborators - the Damians, Oliver, Krevoy and executive producers Amanda Phillips and Jimmy Townsend.

No release date, production schedule, or other casting announcements for Irish Wish have yet been announced.

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan plays a newly engaged heiress who suffers an accident while skiing and wakes up with a case of amnesia. Glee actor Chord Overstreet portrays her love interest.