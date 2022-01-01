David Gordon Green is still changing the finale to Halloween Ends

The 47-year-old director has overseen the final part of the latest trilogy in the slasher franchise but revealed that he continues to put the finishing touches on the film ahead of its release next month.

David told Empire magazine: "It changes every day.

"In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, 'What if we do this one thing...' I speak with John (Carpenter) and Jamie Lee Curtis regularly about it.

"It's exciting, uncertain, satisfying and sad. I've enjoyed the ride but it's probably time to get off. I think we're gonna go out with a bang."

The new movie is set to mark the final appearance of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode for another battle with serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and the director has promised an "intimate" conclusion to the trilogy.

David said: "If our second film was free-for-all, violent chaos, this is a more intimate, atmospheric conclusion."

John Carpenter directed the original 'Halloween' film in 1978 and has composed the music for the latest movie and recently claimed that the series could continue if the flick proves to be successful as there is always a desire for money-spinning pictures.

The 74-year-old filmmaker said: "I didn't expect there to be a sequel (to 'Halloween'). The movie business is ruled by money.

"(The first) 'Halloween' made so much money, here they came again, the same guys saying, 'Hey John, let's do another one.'

"I guarantee you if 'Halloween Ends' makes a lot of money, guess what? Just guess what."