Ryan Phillippe to host Hollywood stunt history podcast series

Ryan Phillippe has signed on to host and executive produce a podcast about the history of Hollywood stunt performers.

The podcast series will feature interviews with actors, producers, technicians, directors, and stunt performers to highlight the art of stunts, Deadline reports. Titled The Fall Guys, the series will also explore how stunts impact performers mentally and physically.

"Stunt performers drop audiences directly into the action and the thrill of movies, yet their job is to remain invisible," Ryan said in a statement. "These incredible, fearless people are integral to everything that brings a film to life and I'm happy that through this podcast we will be able to spotlight them for a change, and honor their artistry and sacrifices, all done in the name of creating movie magic."

The Cruel Intentions star is partnering with digital media company Wheelhouse DNA on the project.

Wheelhouse DNA Managing Director Fanny Baudry added, "While the content world continues to evolve, DNA's mission remains steadfast: to forge strategic partnerships with key talent and help foster fresh and exciting creative. Ryan is an incredibly accomplished and versatile talent with a resume covering three decades in entertainment - this partnership helps round out DNA's roster and our growing position as a leader in podcasting."

The company is currently taking the series to prospective buyers.