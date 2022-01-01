Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda is battling cancer.

The actress/activist took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Jane is undergoing chemotherapy treatments to fight the disease.

"This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky," the 84-year-old wrote. "I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Jane went on to note that she will be undergoing chemotherapy for six months and is handling the treatments "quite well".

And despite her health battle, the Hollywood icon is determined to continue campaigning for environmental causes.

"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age -- almost 85 -- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities," she continued.

To conclude the post, Jane urged her American followers to vote in the midterm elections in November.

"The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions," she added.