Alison Brie and Spin Me Round director collaborated on script over video call

Alison Brie and Jeff Baena collaborated on the script for Spin Me Round over video calls.

After Baena pitched an outline for the romantic comedy thriller to the GLOW actress, they began to expand the concept together. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Brie and Baena were forced to finish the script over Zoom conference calls.

"Honestly, writing over Zoom was not too different from sitting in Jeff's living room on two different couches with our computers," she told Collider. "Ultimately, it was pretty similar. A lot of our process ends up just being talking. It's not like, 'Okay, we've gotta get to this next scene and plot this next thing.' The start of our collaboration felt very organic, much like this did, in terms of just talking about what's funny and telling stories from our lives. It just felt pretty similar."

Spin Me Round follows Brie's character Amber, a restaurant chain manager who wins a trip to Italy, and a chance to meet business owner Nick (Alessandro Nivola). However, she finds a different adventure than the one she imagined.

While Brie didn't have a "tonne of time" for improvising on set in Italy, she left some space in the narrative for cast members Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon, Zach Woods, and Aubrey Plaza - Baena's wife - to experiment.

"With a cast this talented and funny, there was certainly a little bit of breathing room to let people riff. Once we got into certain scenes, sometimes it was easy to find spots for Molly Shannon to riff on certain beats. That was fun," the star added.

Brie and Baena previously co-wrote 2020's Horse Girl, which he directed and she starred in.

Spin Me Round is now showing in U.S. cinemas.