Day Shift team 'built the cast' around Jamie Foxx

The cast of new action comedy Day Shift was built around Jamie Foxx signing on.

Directed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker J.J. Perry, in his directorial debut, Day Shift follows the story of Jamie's hard-working, blue-collar father Bud, who cleans pools by day but is also a professional vampire killer.

Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg co-star, with producer Chad Stahelski explaining the rest of the cast fell into place after Jamie said yes to the role.

"Jamie Foxx had kept appearing on people, both we were interested in and J.J. was very favourable for, and people that Netflix liked to work with, and it just kept hitting," Chad recalled of their casting process in an interview with Collider. "Every time we went down the list, it kept hitting you in the face, like Jamie Foxx, and he's talented. He can sing, he can dance, he's a stand-up comedian, but he can play real heartfelt roles. He's empathetic. He's physical. You're just like, 'I would buy that guy being a dad. I would buy that guy being a fish out of water. I would buy that guy being an action star.' You just kept... you couldn't get it out of your head once it was in.

"And then we built the cast around Jamie. And obviously, David Franco is, you know? I don't know what to say other than he's hilarious. He really is. He's a good human. He's a hard worker and he's funny. Then you throw in Snoop Dog and the rest of the cast. I think it's pretty impressive. It's one of the fastest shows we've ever put together because one, you read it, you get it. It's fun."

Day Shift was released on Netflix earlier this month.