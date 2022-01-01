Janelle Monae teases 'unique, fun, weird' Knives Out sequel

Janelle Monáe says 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' is its own "unique, fun, weird thing".

The 36-year-old star plays tech entrepreneur Cassandra 'Andi' Brand in Rian Johnson's upcoming sequel to the 2019 whodunnit, and she's hailed the director for creating something unlike anything else in the murder-mystery sphere.

She told the latest issue of Empire magazine: "We don't have a lot of murder-mystery films out that innovate in that space.

"So that within itself makes it its own unique, fun, weird thing."

Her co-star, Kate Hudson (Birdie Jay), agrees.

She said: "Rian does an incredible job in the execution of taking it outside of where the first one was and making the audience feel like they're in a completely different world."

Daniel Craig is returning as the lead Detective Benoit Blanc.

He said of the new movie: "There's definitely more Blanc, but it's not very interesting to me, the notion of building out Benoit's life.

"Like with Poirot and Miss Marple, what's fun is how the elements of Benoit's character reveal themselves through his act of solving each one of these mysteries."

Having starred as James Bond in five films, Daniel admits that he has no fear about turning 'Knives Out' into a successful series.

He explained: "I've spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I'm not afraid of it.

"If you've got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it. Rian's a genius writer and doesn't want to repeat (himself). Neither do we want to let people down, we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one."