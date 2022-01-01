Issa Rae has fake Instagram account dedicated to food

Issa Rae has a fake Instagram account to explore her passion for food.



The Insecure actress' official verified Instagram account boasts 3.7 million followers, but that's not the only one she uses - Issa has created one under a pseudonym to help her channel her interest in food.



"I'm a big food person! So I have a finsta (fake Instagram) dedicated to food. It's like, not fire at all. I don't follow anybody except for other food pages, and that's like my happy place," she told TODAY's digital magazine.



Despite having two accounts, Issa has no problem going for a while without posting a photo for her followers.



"There's an expectation people have that you need to keep up with their lives on social media, and it's like, 'No, you've got to talk to me,'" she explained.



The 37-year-old recently removed all the posts she shared before 2022 from her main Instagram grid and the photos are now mostly compromised of promo for her new TV show Rap Sh!t. She told TODAY that she prefers to use social media as more of a marketing tool than a window into her life.



Issa is so private about her personal life that she kept photos of her partner Louis Diame offline until July 2021, when she posted snaps from their wedding. This post has also been deleted.



When asked if she'll be quite so private if and when she has a child, she replied, "I'm not sure. Maybe if I have a child, I'll feel like, 'Everybody needs to see this thing!' I don't know!"