Timothée Chalamet: 'Societal collapse is in the air because of social media'

Timothée Chalamet has shared his views on the negative impact of social media in a new interview.

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival for his latest movie Bones and All, Timothée discussed how his character navigated life before social media.

In the film, the 26-year-old plays cannibal Lee who finds love with fellow cannibal Maren (portrayed by Taylor Russell) on an ‘80s road trip.

“To be young now, and to be young whenever - I can only speak for my generation - is to be intensely judged,” the actor said. “I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.

“Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air - or it smells like it - and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on.”