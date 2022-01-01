Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered 'massive stroke' a year ago

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has revealed that she suffered "a massive stroke" a year ago.



The 53-year-old, who is best known for playing Abby Sciuto on NCIS between 2003 and 2018, revealed the news as she celebrated the first anniversary of her health scare on Twitter on Friday.



"One year ago I had a massive stoke (sic). Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far..." she tweeted. "And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!"



Pauley also posted a video in which she wondered how many times she would "cheat death".



"Hey guys, oh my god, it's September 2nd! It's the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke and I'm still here," she said. "Yes, I'm still here again, like how many times do I cheat death? I almost died from my hair dye allergy, I have food allergies, I'm a domestic violence and a rape survivor and I was assaulted by (a) crazy homeless person and almost died and I'm still here.



"I feel good, been through a lot in the last two years, things that are harder than having a stroke, but I'm still here and I'm still grateful. And thank you, those of you who are my friends. God bless you all."



Pauley was hospitalised in 2014 after having a severe allergic reaction to her NCIS character's signature black hair dye, and in 2015, she was attacked by a homeless man outside of her Hollywood Hills home.