Lea Seydoux hints at James Bond return

Lea Seydoux has teased that she could return for the next James Bond film.

The 37-year-old actress has played Dr. Madeleine Swann in 'Spectre' and 'No Time To Die' and suggested that she could be back for the next installment after Bond's death and Daniel Craig's exit from the role at the end of the last movie.

Lea, who plays the mother of Bond's daughter, told Deadline: "After all I'm not dead. It was James who died, not Madelene. So, who knows? Maybe I'll be back.

"This is like fake news, right? But if we're serious for a moment, Madeleine drives away with her daughter right at the end because James has saved them. There'll be a new Bond because Daniel's Bond died but who's to say that Madeleine won't be back?"

The French actress revealed that she is yet to speak with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson about a future 007 appearance, especially as they are yet to decide who will replace Craig as the legendary spy.

Lea said: "I haven't spoken to Barbara about whether or not Madeleine would make an appearance in a future Bond film, a lot has to happen before that stage is reached."

The 'Crimes of the Future' star previously revealed that the ending of 'No Time To Die' had left her heartbroken.

She said: "I still can't believe that that's what they decided, that he's gone. I remember that when I read the script, I knew it and I had to keep the secret."

Even though Craig's version of Bond was killed, Lea wants the franchise to continue with a new actor as 007.

She said: "It made me sad, actually, it made me really sad. But I hope they will find a new way to – you know they will find something else."