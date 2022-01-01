Harry Styles has 'no idea' what he's doing when acting

Harry Styles feels like he has "no idea" what he's doing when he's acting.

The As It Was singer arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Monday afternoon to promote his latest movie, Don't Worry Darling, alongside director and girlfriend Olivia Wilde and co-stars Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.

During the press conference, Harry told journalists that he likes acting even though he doesn't always know what he's doing.

"Personally, I find them (music and acting) to be kind of opposite in a lot of ways. I think making music is a really personal thing," he said, reports The Associated Press. "There's aspects of acting where you're drawing from experiences you've had but for the most part, you're pretending to play someone else. I think that's what I find the most fun about it: playing pretend.

"I think the fun part is you never know what you're doing. Music I've done for longer, but what I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing."

Harry made his movie debut in 2017 with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and followed it up with a cameo in 2021's Eternals. His biggest films yet - Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman - will both be released later this year.

When asked about the future of his acting career, the 28-year-old said, "I feel very lucky I get to do something I love as a job. I feel like being able to explore this has made me feel even luckier I get to do two things I really enjoy. In terms of the future... I enjoy both. It's all fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other."

Harry, Olivia, Gemma, and Chris were joined by their co-star Florence Pugh on the red carpet for the film's premiere on Monday evening.