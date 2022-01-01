Ben Stiller and Sean Penn permanently banned from Russia

Ben Stiller and Sean Penn have been permanently banned from Russia.



The actors were among 25 "high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures" officially banned from Russia in a list released by the country's foreign ministry on Monday.



U.S. Senators Rick Scott, Mark Kelly, Pat Toomey, and Kyrsten Sinema were also listed, as well as numerous U.S. trade officials, including Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Deadline reports.



In a statement released alongside the list of permanently banned individuals, the Russian foreign ministry said its actions were based on the "principle of reciprocity".



The statement continued, "The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed."



Russia invaded Ukraine in February and the conflict continues between the two nations.



Penn has travelled to Ukraine a few times to help with the crisis. During his trip, he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and filmed a documentary about the conflict.



He said in a statement during his stay: "If he doesn't relent, I believe (Russian President) Mr Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind."



Stiller visited Ukraine while representing the UN Refugee Agency in June. He met with Zelenskyy on World Refugee Day.