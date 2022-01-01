Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcome first child together

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison have welcomed their first child together.

The Twilight star announced on social media on Monday that he and his actress fiancée had welcomed their first baby together, but did not reveal its sex or name.

Peter posted a photo of his and Lily's new baby on Instagram and joked about the tot arriving on America's Labour Day holiday.

"Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison (heart emoji) Sept 5th, 2022," he wrote in the caption with a baby emoji.

The photo depicts the baby's hand wrapped around Peter's finger, rendered in black and white.

Peter and Lily revealed that they were expecting a baby in June. Three days before Peter's announcement, Lily posted a monochrome photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "And the countdown begins."

Peter, 48, and Lily, 33, got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019 while in Mazatlan, Mexico. The pair first got together in September 2016.

He was previously married to Jennie Garth between 2001 and 2013, and they share three children - Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15.