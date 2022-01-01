Armie Hammer accuser addresses bite-mark photo shown in docuseries

Armie Hammer accuser Courtney Vucekovich has addressed speculation about the authenticity of a bite-mark photo shown in the House of Hammer docuseries.

The new docuseries, which premiered last week, delves into the allegations against Hammer, who has been accused of rape and sending women messages detailing his violent sexual fantasies. He has denied the claims.

During the series, Vucekovich, who allegedly dated Hammer for several months in 2020, described a photo that allegedly shows injuries she sustained from The Social Network star.

"I think Armie took that picture. He bites really hard. And he tells you to wear them like a badge of honour, almost like he convinced me I'm lucky to have it," she said in the documentary as the bite-mark photo was shown on screen.

Viewers discovered that the photo actually originated from Pinterest, rather than being taken by the actor.

Vucekovich addressed this claim in a statement to People on Monday.

"When you are love-bombed, you receive multiple images in rapid succession. During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages including countless images and videos," her statement reads. "The bite mark shown was a photo sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me given that I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body."

A spokesperson for the production company Talos Films added, "We take seriously the responsibility of representing victims' stories. When new information came forward about this series we immediately began investigating it and will make any appropriate changes as quickly as possible."

The photo will be removed from the docuseries.