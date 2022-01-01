Ruth Wilson enjoyed working with an intimacy coach on True Things

Ruth Wilson was grateful to work with an intimacy coach on 'True Things'.

The 40-year-old actress stars as Kate in the drama and her character has an affair with a man known only as 'Blond' (Tom Burke) and she revealed that the pair were delighted to work with intimacy coaching "queen" Ita O'Brien.

Ruth told The Hollywood Reporter: "She was brilliant.

"I'm really hoping it results in more interesting sex scenes on our screens because there's a dialogue now and there wasn't one before. Having an intimacy coach now means the discussion can happen in a pragmatic, practical, rational way."

The film is based on the 2011 novel 'True Things about Me' by Deborah Kay Davies and Ruth first became aware of the story after Jude Law recommended it to her as they performed together at a London theatre production.

'The Affair' star said: "I read it and loved it. I felt that, at the time, there hadn't been, many stories from that subjective female perspective on this kind of moment in a relationship.

"It felt like such rich territory to investigate because we've all had those relationships, almost a rite of passage-type relationship, where you obsess over someone that's completely wrong for you."

Wilson explained that she was drawn to the part of Kate as it was a role that was different from her previous projects.

She said: "I found her quite quirky and by that point, I had done 'Luther' and 'Jane Eyre' and I wanted something more modern. I wanted to play a character that I hadn't really played before.

"For all those reasons, I thought, yeah, this is great. Let's do this. Let's try and make it."