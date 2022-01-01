Jennifer Lawrence reveals name and sex of first child

Jennifer Lawrence has finally revealed the name and sex of her first child.



The Oscar-winning actress welcomed a baby with art gallery director Cooke Maroney, her husband of three years, in February, but she didn't share any details about her newborn at the time.



However, in a cover interview for U.S. Vogue magazine released on Tuesday, Jennifer revealed that their baby boy is named Cy. The name was inspired by painter Cy Twombly, one of Cooke's favourite artists.



The 32-year-old shared that her waters broke as she went up the stairs in their Los Angeles home, and her plan to have Cooke read inspirational quotes to her during the labour was abandoned at the hospital.



"Obviously, once you get there and you're having contractions, that's just, like, not the vibe," she joked. "He was like, 'Do you want me to say any of this stuff? Doesn't seem like you want me to.'"



Instead, she just kept telling herself: "Don't be a p**sy".



The Hunger Games star wondered if she would love her child as much as her people say - but she didn't need to worry as she connected with Cy immediately and her "heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about".



"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she gushed. "Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.'"



Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer admitted that she's also wondering what Cy will tell his therapist about her when he's older.



"She wouldn't put me down. She kisses me on the mouth. She asked me not to go to college," she joked. "He's gonna drive one day. He's gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I'm just gonna be like, 'Good night!' You know? Like, who sleeps?"



However, the Silver Linings Playbook confessed her journey to motherhood wasn't smooth sailing and she suffered a miscarriage while shooting Don't Look Up a couple of years ago. She had previously suffered a miscarriage in her early twenties.