Chris Pine insists Harry Styles didn't spit on him at Don't Worry Darling premiere

Chris Pine has rejected a rumour that Harry Styles spat at him at the Don't Worry Darling premiere on Monday.

Shortly after the debut of Olivia Wilde's new film at the Venice Film Festival, a video began to circulate online showing star Harry Styles taking a seat at the venue next to Pine.

Many fans speculated on Twitter that Styles had spat at his co-star, however, Pine's representative issued a statement on Tuesday rejecting the rumour.

"This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," the spokesperson told People. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

A rep for Styles has not yet commented.

Don't Worry Darling, which follows a housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community, is set to hit U.S. cinemas on 23 September.

The film also stars Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll.