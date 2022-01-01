Florence Pugh calls posing with grandmother on Venice red carpet 'most special moment'

Florence Pugh has described walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival with her grandmother as the "most special moment".

The British actress stepped out at the premiere of Don't Worry Darling during the Italian film event on Monday in a sheer black glitter-printed tulle dress embroidered with silver sequins from Valentino.

Later, Florence also posed for photographers alongside her grandmother, whom she calls "Granzo Pat".

"At the end of my walk down that carpet, I saw my granny taking pictures on her phone," the star recalled in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying, 'Oh they don't want to see me...' I assured her they did. Next thing I know, she's dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet.

"She has always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural when hundreds of people were watching and cheering was truly remarkable."

Despite reported tension between the 26-year-old and Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, Florence also posed alongside the actress/filmmaker and the film's other cast members - Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll.

But it was her grandmother who made the event really memorable for her.

"Granzo Pat is remarkable. Thank you to all who made that moment special for us," she added. "Thank you to Venice Film Festival for your generosity and your kindness."

Don't Worry Darling, which follows a housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community, is set to hit cinemas on 23 September.