Jennifer Lawrence working hard to forgive family for political views

Jennifer Lawrence is "working hard" to forgive her father and relatives for their Republican views.

The Hunger Games actress grew up in a conservative household in Louisville, Kentucky and thought of herself as Republican, but became more liberal around the age of 16.

In a cover interview for the October 2022 issue of U.S. Vogue magazine, the 32-year-old admitted the 2016 U.S. election created a rift in her family and repairing those relationships has been an ongoing struggle.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said. "I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f**k with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

Jennifer revealed that she has recurring nightmares about conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson and was upset when the country voted for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, 'Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise,'" the star vented. "I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

When asked if she still talks to her family about politics, she replied, "I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don't respond. And then I'll feel bad and send a picture of the baby."

The actress, who welcomed her first child in February, admitted the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which allowed U.S. states to make abortion legal, hit her hard in June.

She revealed that she became pregnant in her early twenties and intended to get an abortion but she "had a miscarriage alone in Montreal". She suffered a second miscarriage a couple of years ago.