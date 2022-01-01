Chadwick Boseman's uncle found two days after being reported missing

Chadwick Boseman’s uncle Tony Boseman has been found by sheriffs after being reported missing.

Two days after the Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) issued a press release revealing that the late Black Panther star’s uncle was missing, authorities located Tony.

The 4 September notice on Facebook detailed that Tony had last been seen in the Boseman Road area that day around 3:30pm local time. It also noted that he suffered from dementia and type 2 diabetes.

Search efforts included the use of horses, drones, canines, and two helicopters, spanning multiple miles in area, E! News reports. ACSO Public Information Officer Shale Remien confirmed on Tuesday that Tony had been found close to his home.

“Just before 2pm, the Sheriff’s Office (and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/ SLED) teamed up and came across him on foot around half a mile away from his house - which is ironic because we’ve searched miles, but it’s understandable because it’s a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch,” Shale said. “(We were) searching the grounds, air, water, all the different ways you can search, a hands-on effort.”

Reflecting on Tony’s medical issues, Shale stressed the urgency of their search by 6 September.

“This would be day three and this was the most critical day just because of his history with dementia as well as diabetes,” he said. “So, to be without your medicine and to be without water for that long is obviously worrisome.”

Once found, Tony was airlifted to hospital to treat his dehydration.