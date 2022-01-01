Sadie Sink starring in Berlin Nobody

Sadie Sink has been cast in 'Berlin Nobody'.



The 'Stranger Things' star has been tapped to star with Eric Bana and Sylvia Hoeks in the thriller, which has started filming in the German capital.



Rising German star Jonas Dassler and Sophie Rois have also been added to the cast of Jordan Scott's movie.



The movie tells the story of American ex-pat and psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) who relocates to Berlin to conduct further research on the epidemic of cult mentality.



As he immerses himself in German culture, his rebellious teenage daughter Mazzy (Sink) becomes entwined with a mysterious and enigmatic local boy (Dassler).



Jordan is writing and directing the film and the flick is being produced by her father Sir Ridley Scott's Scott Free banner.



Scott previously directed 'Cracks', an independent film that starred Eva Green and Juno Temple, and has also helmed commercials for Audi, Nike and Hugo Boss.



Sadie plays Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' and recently revealed that she wants to write a letter to Kate Bush to say a "giant thank you" after her classic song 'Running Up That Hill' featured in a vital scene for her character.



The 20-year-old actress said: "The amount of times that I’ve listened to her music over the past two years is ridiculous. It’s gotten to the point where I feel like I’ve created her in my head. I need to reach out in some way. I would love to write her a letter or something, because she played such a big role in Max’s journey. I owe her so much."