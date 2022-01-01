Blake Lively lands CMA Awards nomination for directing Taylor Swift music video

- NEWS
Blake Lively has scored her first nomination for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.
The Hollywood actress has been nominated for the Music Video of the Year prize for directing the promo for Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton's collaboration I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), taken from the singer's Red re-release.
To win the award, which goes to both the artist and the video's director, Lively and Swift must compete against Midland for Longneck Way to Go, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Cody Johnson with 'Til You Can't and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson for Never Say Never.
This year's frontrunner is Wilson, who leads the pack with six nominations in her first year as a CMA nominee. She is closely followed by McBryde, Pearce, Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally with five nods each.
The night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year, will be a competition between Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and the reigning winner Luke Combs.
The 2022 CMA Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on 9 November, with Luke Bryan and former American footballer Peyton Manning serving as hosts.
The full list of nominees is below:
Entertainer of the Year:
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year:
Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
Half of My Hometown - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year:
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' - Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy - Old Dominion
Song of the Year:
Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
Things a Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year:
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Musical Event of the Year:
Beers On Me - Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Longneck Way to Go - Midland ft. Jon Pardi
Never Say Never - Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Video of the Year:
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton; Director: Blake Lively
Longneck Way to Go - Midland ft. Jon Pardi; Director: Harper Smith
Never Say Never - Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson; Director: Michael Monaco
Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Director: Alexa Campbell
'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
Musician of the Year:
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar.