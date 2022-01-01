NEWS

Blake Lively lands CMA Awards nomination for directing Taylor Swift music video

1 h
Newsdesk

Blake Lively has scored her first nomination for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

The Hollywood actress has been nominated for the Music Video of the Year prize for directing the promo for Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton's collaboration I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), taken from the singer's Red re-release.

To win the award, which goes to both the artist and the video's director, Lively and Swift must compete against Midland for Longneck Way to Go, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Cody Johnson with 'Til You Can't and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson for Never Say Never.

This year's frontrunner is Wilson, who leads the pack with six nominations in her first year as a CMA nominee. She is closely followed by McBryde, Pearce, Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally with five nods each.

The night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year, will be a competition between Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and the reigning winner Luke Combs.

The 2022 CMA Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on 9 November, with Luke Bryan and former American footballer Peyton Manning serving as hosts.



The full list of nominees is below:



Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen



Single of the Year:

Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

Half of My Hometown - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton



Album of the Year:

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' - Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy - Old Dominion



Song of the Year:

Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Things a Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton



Female Vocalist of the Year:

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson



Male Vocalist of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen



Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band



Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae



New Artist of the Year:

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson



Musical Event of the Year:

Beers On Me - Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Longneck Way to Go - Midland ft. Jon Pardi

Never Say Never - Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde



Music Video of the Year:

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton; Director: Blake Lively

Longneck Way to Go - Midland ft. Jon Pardi; Director: Harper Smith

Never Say Never - Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson; Director: Michael Monaco

Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Director: Alexa Campbell

'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney



Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar.

