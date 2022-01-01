Blake Lively lands CMA Awards nomination for directing Taylor Swift music video

Blake Lively has scored her first nomination for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.



The Hollywood actress has been nominated for the Music Video of the Year prize for directing the promo for Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton's collaboration I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), taken from the singer's Red re-release.



To win the award, which goes to both the artist and the video's director, Lively and Swift must compete against Midland for Longneck Way to Go, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Cody Johnson with 'Til You Can't and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson for Never Say Never.



This year's frontrunner is Wilson, who leads the pack with six nominations in her first year as a CMA nominee. She is closely followed by McBryde, Pearce, Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally with five nods each.



The night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year, will be a competition between Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and the reigning winner Luke Combs.



The 2022 CMA Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on 9 November, with Luke Bryan and former American footballer Peyton Manning serving as hosts.







The full list of nominees is below:







Entertainer of the Year:



Luke Combs



Miranda Lambert



Chris Stapleton



Carrie Underwood



Morgan Wallen







Single of the Year:



Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan



Half of My Hometown - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney



Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde



'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson



You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton







Album of the Year:



Growin' Up - Luke Combs



Humble Quest - Maren Morris



Palomino - Miranda Lambert



Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' - Lainey Wilson



Time, Tequila & Therapy - Old Dominion







Song of the Year:



Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins



Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce



Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne



Things a Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson



You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton







Female Vocalist of the Year:



Miranda Lambert



Ashley McBryde



Carly Pearce



Carrie Underwood



Lainey Wilson







Male Vocalist of the Year:



Eric Church



Luke Combs



Cody Johnson



Chris Stapleton



Morgan Wallen







Vocal Group of the Year:



Lady A



Little Big Town



Midland



Old Dominion



Zac Brown Band







Vocal Duo of the Year:



Brooks & Dunn



Brothers Osborne



Dan + Shay



LOCASH



Maddie & Tae







New Artist of the Year:



HARDY



Walker Hayes



Cody Johnson



Parker McCollum



Lainey Wilson







Musical Event of the Year:



Beers On Me - Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY



If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood



Longneck Way to Go - Midland ft. Jon Pardi



Never Say Never - Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson



Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde







Music Video of the Year:



I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton; Director: Blake Lively



Longneck Way to Go - Midland ft. Jon Pardi; Director: Harper Smith



Never Say Never - Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson; Director: Michael Monaco



Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Director: Alexa Campbell



'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney







Musician of the Year:



Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle



Paul Franklin, Steel guitar



Brent Mason, Guitar



Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo



Derek Wells, Guitar.