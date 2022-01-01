Billie Lourd expecting second child

Billie Lourd is pregnant with her second child.

The Scream Queens actress put her growing baby bump on display as she posed for photographers at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London on Wednesday night.

Billie, who attended the event alongside her husband Austen Rydell, walked the green carpet in a formfitting pink sequin dress with tulle sleeves. She accessorised the look with strappy pink heels.

Billie and Austen got engaged in June 2020 and tied the knot in March this year. The couple welcomed son Kingston in September 2020.

The 30-year-old has not yet commented on the happy news.

Lead stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts were also in attendance at the debut of Ticket to Paradise, in which they play a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married.

Directed by Ol Parker, the film is set to open in U.K. cinemas on 16 September and on 21 October in the U.S.