Jamie Lynn Spears and Mel B to test endurance in Special Forces reality TV show

Jamie Lynn Spears and Mel B are to put their endurance skills to the test in a new reality TV show.

On Wednesday, executives at Fox announced that the Sweet Magnolias actress and former Spice Girl are among the recruits for Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.

The series, which will see 16 celebrities take part in "some of the harshest, most gruelling challenges", is set to begin airing in January.

"Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength," said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials. "It's an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities."

Other stars set to take part include former American football player Danny Amendola, basketballer Dwight Howard, TV personalities Dr Drew Pinsky, Hannah Brown, Kate Gosselin, and Kenya Moore, actress Beverley Mitchell, chef Tyler Florence, and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.