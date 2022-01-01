The NeverEnding Story reboot 'sparks bidding war'

'The NeverEnding Story' looks set for a revamp amid reports studios and streaming services are clamouring to buy up the rights.



The 1984 fantasy film became a cult classic and now it could be revived for a new generation as Deadline.com reports the rights to the book by Michael Ende - on which the movie was based - are at the centre of a multi-million dollar bidding war.



It comes after 'The NeverEnding Story' was thrust back into popular culture after the theme tune was featured in hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things'.



The song by pop singer Limahl - which shares the same title as the film - racked up millions of hits on YouTube after featuring in the show and even spawned the #NeverEndingChallenge.



The game was popularised by 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown and involved lip-syncing to the scene in the series in which two character sing the theme song.



There has been plenty of interest in reviving 'The NeverEnding Story' in a reboot over the years, but several attempts fell flat due to issues securing the rights to the book.



The original film starred Barret Oliver as Bastian and Noah Hathaway as Atreyu and told the story of a boy who stumbles across a magical book about a young hero going on an incredible adventure to save the world of Fantasia.



However, it sparked a lawsuit from the author of the book - Michael Ende - who accused movie bosses of deviating too much from his original story.



Ende died in 1995 aged 65 after a battle with stomach cancer.