Zac Efron focusing on 'self-fulfilment' before dating

Zac Efron isn't focusing his attention on his love life right now.



While speaking to Men’s Health for the magazine's cover interview, The Greatest Showman star was asked about his romantic life where Zac revealed there wasn’t much to tell.



“I’ve really been taking time to focus on, you know, self-fulfilment and trying to find my groove,” he shared. “I know that probably when I meet the right person, it’s going to be when I least expect it.”



When the interviewer noted the comment would likely prompt a storm of propositions in his Direct Messages, the actor joked that social media is a “can of worms”.



The 34-year-old's last relationship was with Australian waitress Vanessa Valladares. They split in April 2021.



Zac is currently promoting his upcoming film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which premieres on Apple TV+ on 30 September. Russell Crowe and Bill Murray co-star in the action comedy, set during the Vietnam war and based on a true story.