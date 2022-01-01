Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata welcome first child together

Nicolas Cage has welcomed his first child with wife Riko Shibata.



The Oscar-winning actor and his artist wife welcomed a baby daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a representative for the couple told People.



"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," their rep said. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."



The Face/Off actor, 58, and his 27-year-old wife confirmed they were expecting a child in January, and Cage revealed they were having a girl during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April.



The name they planned to give their baby has changed in the five months since the interview. Cage told Clarkson at the time that their girl would be named Lennon Augie, after his late father August Coppola and late Beatles star John Lennon, who wrote Cage's all-time favourite song, the Beatles' track Across the Universe.



The star has two other children from previous relationships. He shares 31-year-old Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton and 16-year-old Kal-El with ex-wife Alice Kim.



The National Treasure star met Shibata while filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Japan and they got married in February 2021.



She is Cage's fifth wife, following his marriages to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Kim and Erika Koike.