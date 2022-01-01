Ian Wright lands first major film role

Ian Wright has landed his first role in a major movie.

The football legend will make a cameo appearance in Daniel Kaluyya's futuristic Netflix film 'The Kitchen'.

The former Arsenal striker was approached directly by Gunners supporter Daniel to appear in the movie and jumped at the chance.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Daniel is a massive Gooner, and a huge Ian Wright fan. He's written this incredible thriller, and wanted Ian to appear.

"So he got in touch, and Ian was delighted – and leapt at the chance.

"He hasn't had any acting lessons but after years appearing on 'Match of the Day' - and having recently shot a Marks and Spencer's gig – he's actually a natural in front of the camera. He has about four scenes."

Daniel – who narrated the Amazon 'All or Nothing' documentary about Arsenal - has written the screenplay for 'The Kitchen', which is set in London in 2044 and takes place in a bleak futuristic world where the gap between the rich and the poor has been stretched to its limits.

With all forms of social housing having been eradicated, London's working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city.

The story revolves around local residents Izi, who is desperately trying to find a way out, and 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family, as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them.

Izi will be played by 'Top Boy' actor Kane 'Kano' Robinson and Benji is to be portrayed by young newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman.