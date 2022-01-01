Olivia Wilde denies leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has denied leaving her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis for her current boyfriend Harry Styles.

The Ted Lasso actor told GQ last year that he and the actress/director parted ways in November 2020, and two months later, she was pictured holding hands with her Don't Worry Darling leading man, causing many to wonder if there was an overlap.

In a cover interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Olivia revealed that her relationship with Jason, who she began dating in 2011, initially ended in early 2020 but they stuck together to co-parent their two children during the pandemic.

"The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she insisted. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.

"I evolved a lot between when I was 27 and 35. I found myself as a director. And I think I found myself as an individual. And sometimes when you evolve, you evolve out of relationships that were based on an earlier version of yourself."

Olivia, 38, hit headlines in April when she was served custody papers while giving a presentation on stage at CinemaCon. She told the publication that she wasn't shocked by the incident.

"Unfortunately, that was consistent with my experience of the relationship," she said. "But I was also deeply saddened by it - and disturbed by it in lots of ways.... And I will tell you, there are so many other ways to do that. I am not someone who lives in hiding. If that experience hadn't been public, I never would have spoken of it, because I never would want my kids to know that happened. Unfortunately, they will know that happened."

In August, a judge dismissed Jason's request to move their two children from Los Angeles to New York. In the filing, the actor also apologised for any upset the method in which the papers were served caused his former partner.