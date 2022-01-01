Selma Blair's cane allowed her to keep moving after MS diagnosis

Selma Blair has opened up about how using a cane has benefitted her life since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the 50-year-old star recalled being told the health news in 2018.

"Movement has been so important to me my whole life," she told the outlet. "I was a gymnast. I always wanted to be a dancer, but I never had any talent, never even took a lesson, and then to have my movement compromised...

"But then I found the cane and realised how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches. That freed me up so much."

Selma went on to reveal that she calls her cane her "dance partner".

While she's taken a backseat from acting in recent years, Selma has been busy writing her memoir, Mean Baby, which became a New York Times Best Seller after its release in May.

In it, the Cruel Intentions actress recounted that after suffering years of ill health, her diagnosis was "a sense of relief, like the way you feel when an ocean wave breaks right at the shore before taking you under".

She also noted how doctor's cautioned her the diagnosis would ruin her career.

In the book, she wrote that she first used the cane publicly at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

"The next morning, the headlines talked about how brave I was. They called me a warrior," she penned. "In that moment, I didn't feel like a warrior, or any kind of hero. But I did feel a new sense of peace and purpose."

Since then, the cane has featured prominently in Selma's photoshoots, including her latest one for Harper's Bazaar.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Selma will compete on this year's season of Dancing with the Stars.