Megan Hilty shares statement over tragic deaths of family members

Megan Hilty has paid tribute to her "beloved" family members following their deaths in a tragic seaplane crash.

On 4 September, the Smash actress's sister Lauren, her brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and nephew Remy were killed in a plane accident at Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island in Washington State. Lauren was eight months pregnant, with a son to be named Luca, at the time of her death.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Megan stated that the "last thing" she wanted to do was "acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly" but she decided to release a statement to clarify some details about the accident.

"The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief," she wrote.

Megan went on to share that Lauren and Ross's daughter was not on the plane at the time of the crash.

"Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor," the 41-year-old continued. "It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we've lost and the loved ones they've left behind. The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are."

Following the very sad news, a number of Megan's friends sent their condolences to her.

"I love you sweet friend. I'm so so sorry. No words at all," wrote her former Smash co-star Katharine Foster, while Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause posted, "Utter heartbreak. Lifting you and your family up and praying for you all. Sending so much love your way. So incredibly sorry Megan."