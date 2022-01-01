Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on Thursday.



The model and actress filed the paperwork in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, two months after it was reported that they had split after four years of marriage.



According to Page Six, court records show that the divorce was contested, meaning there are matters which need to be resolved.



The breakup rumours emerged in July, and Emily, 31, finally confirmed the split earlier this week when she posted a TikTok video in which she called herself a "recently single person" who was "thinking about dating and stuff".



The Blurred Lines music video star secretly married the movie producer in a New York City courthouse in February 2018 after just a few weeks of dating.



They welcomed their only child, a son named Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021.