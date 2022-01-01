Josh Gad is "very interested" in doing the 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel,

The 41-year-old actor starred as LeFou in the live-action remake of the classic Disney movie and explained that he and co-star Luke Evans are "very much" hoping the Disney+ prequel series will happen eventually even though production was postponed.

He said: "I think that Luke [Evans] and I are still very much interested in the story. There were elements that were really, really stunning and really brilliant. It’s that blessing and curse of, when you’re doing something as big and as ambitious as a 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel, and you’re getting to play with the crown jewels, it’s gonna be an expensive undertaking."

The Broadway star went on to explain that because the 2015 movie musical was - with a reported budget of $255 million - was one of the "most expensive" movies Disney had ever made, production of the prequel became too "ambitious" and is certain that there is a way to do the show in a way that "doesn't break the bank."

He told Collider: "In terms of ambition and scope, and trying to marry it to one of the most expensive movies in the Disney library, its ambition ran away with it. There are ways that we can tell this story and live up to the promise of what it can be, but also do it in a way that won’t break the bank. Ultimately, I think that will be the way forward. I hope we get to do it. I know we’re still very interested. There’s some amazing stuff that Adam [Horowitz] and Eddy [Kitsis] did, and that Alan Menken did, that I hope audiences get to see and hear, one day."