Charles III formally proclaimed King of United Kingdom

King Charles III vowed to follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps during his declaration to the Accession Council over the weekend.

The royal immediately became King following the passing of The Queen at her Balmoral residence in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. She was 96.

On Saturday morning, Charles was officially proclaimed as King at a ceremony held at St James's Palace in London.

"To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service," he stated. "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world," the 73-year-old continued.

Elsewhere, Charles thanked his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, for her "constant support" and confirmed that he would accept the Sovereign Grant - a single grant supporting the monarch's official business.

"I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate, to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the sovereign grant, which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation," he concluded. "And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God."

The declaration marked the first the ceremony has been televised.