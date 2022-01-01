Lea Michele ready for challenge of balancing motherhood and Funny Girl

Lea Michele felt ready for the challenge of balancing motherhood with her new starring role in Funny Girl.



The Glee actress made her debut as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of the musical on Tuesday, marking her first major role since she gave birth to her son Ever in August 2020.



In an interview with Vogue.com before her debut, Lea admitted that this run will much more difficult than her previous stint on Broadway between 2006 and 2008.



"It's an incredibly hard show to do every single day, a monumental character, and doing it while also taking care of a child is going to be a challenge," she noted, "but it's something that I feel very, very ready for at this point in my life."



The 36-year-old explained that their routine changed completely this week as she made her debut in Funny Girl on the same day Ever started preschool.



"I will be taking him to school in the morning and then performing on Broadway at night, which is going to be a big mental shift to do all in one day," she said of their new routine.



Lea regularly showed Ever videos and pictures of her rehearsing but she isn't convinced about coming to see her perform.



"My husband (Zandy Reich) is just so eager to sneak the baby into the theatre," she shared. "I seriously had to tell him last night, 'He'll make noise! He'll start screaming for Mama.'"