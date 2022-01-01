Lea Michele forced to skip Funny Girl performances due to Covid-19

Lea Michele will skip several Funny Girl performances due to testing positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, the Glee actress took to her Instagram Stories to announce that she was showing "early signs and symptoms" of the virus, and as a precaution, wouldn't perform in the Broadway production that night.

However, Lea returned to the platform on Sunday to confirm that she had Covid-19 and would be missing several shows as the result of a 10-day isolation period.

"Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," the 36-year-old wrote. "Thankfully, staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out."

Lea went on to praise the cast and crew for holding the fort

"We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet," she continued. "This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back. You better get ready. See you soon."

In July, producers announced that Lea would replace Beanie Feldstein in the lead role of Fanny Brice in the stage musical.

She officially started her run on 6 September.