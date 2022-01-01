Ray J claims Kris Jenner hand-picked Kim Kardashian's sex tape for release

Ray J has responded to Kris Jenner’s claim that she didn’t help release his and Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape.

On a recent episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Kris took a polygraph test with examiner Josh Grogan in which she was asked, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?”

The reality TV star replied, “No,” and the polygraphist said she was telling the truth.

After the episode aired, Kim's ex-boyfriend Ray told his Instagram followers that Kris’ statement was false.

Claiming that the Kardashians, including Kris, released Kim and Ray’s sex tape on purpose, the singer asserted that Kris’ statement was trying to “bury” him and make him “look like a liar”.

He continued that his team were preparing to send “receipts” involving the scandal. He later shared snippets of the alleged sex tape contract.

The singer also discredited the polygraphist, calling Grogan a “fake”.

“He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite," he stated.

After discrediting the examiner, threatening legal action, and reframing Kris’ statements, Ray posted a 28-minute video revealing that he and Kim filmed three tapes. According to Ray, Kris chose which tape to release based on which one Kim looked the best in.

He also alleged that Kim was aware and involved in the release of the tape, with the pair both negotiating royalties with Vivid Entertainment, the company that distributed the tape.

In his video, Ray said their deal included $400,000 (£344,478) upfront and 12.5 per cent of the profits from the tape’s release.