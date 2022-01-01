Daniel Radcliffe tips Everything Everywhere All at Once for Oscars success

Daniel Radcliffe thinks 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is "the best film [he's] seen in years".

The 33-year-old actor is a huge fan of the comedy-drama film - which stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis - and he's even tipped the movie for Oscars success.

He said: "It's impossible to deny what that film's done, and how they've made this insane film full of the biggest ideas, and the craziest storytelling. But it's also still incredibly beautiful, and heartfelt, and funny, and fun the whole time.

"It's the best film I've seen in years. It should be up for all of [the awards], I think."

The actor is also a huge fan of directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, having previously worked with them on 'Swiss Army Man', their 2016 black comedy.

Daniel - who is best known for starring in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - told Collider: "It makes me ... It's weird to have one of my favourite films directed by people I know now.

"It's very ... It's slightly awkward. I feel weird telling them about it, but it is. It's incredible."

Meanwhile, Daniel recently revealed that he learned to play the accordion to star in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'.

The actor plays the musician in the biopic and he explained that the 62-year-old singer taught him to play the instrument in preparation for the part.

Daniel said: "Honestly, the thing that we worked on the most together was the accordion.

"He gave me some accordion lessons, which is something that I can take to my grave that I had that moment. I don't need anything else."