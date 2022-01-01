Jennifer Lawrence weighs in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama

Jennifer Lawrence candidly shared her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ latest season in a new interview.



While speaking with her Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress revealed that she's a huge fan of the reality series and gave her take on the newest season.



“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika (Jayne) is evil,” Jennifer said via Variety. “I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”



During Erika's run on Real Housewives, her estranged husband Tom Girardi was accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his law firm, she was sued for $25 million (£21.55 million), and the reality TV star fought with her castmates Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards after they questioned whether she has compassion for the clients the law firm served.



Jennifer said in her interview that Erika’s castmates have a duty to help her realise how poorly she’s being received.



Brian shared that he is also a Real Housewives fan, but refused to give his opinion on the drama.



“Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we’re good,” he joked, referencing similarly-derided Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.



When asked whether or not new cast member Kathy Hilton should stay or leave, Jennifer and Brian agreed she should stay.



“Stay! Are you out of your mind!” Brian exclaimed.