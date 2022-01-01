Olivia Colman offers heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown star Olivia Colman has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.



The British monarch passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, ending a reign of more than 70 years and plunging the nation into mourning.



While attending a Variety Studio event as part of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Olivia - who portrayed the royal on two seasons of drama series The Crown - offered her own tribute.



"She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity," the English actress praised. "We're all incredibly impressed by what she did."



Olivia also had warm words for The Queen's son and successor, King Charles III. Specifically, The Favourite star praised the accession speech that he delivered on Saturday.



"From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully. He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she's done," the 48-year-old explained. "From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we've got some comedy going on at one side - politics - and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he's going to do a good job."



Olivia has now handed the role of Queen Elizabeth II over to Imelda Staunton for the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown.



Season five of Netflix's hit drama is scheduled to air in November, but production on season six has been halted out of respect for the monarch following her death.



Olivia is currently promoting the Sam Mendes-directed drama, Empire of Light.