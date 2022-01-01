Oprah Winfrey hopeful Duke and Duchess of Sussex can make peace with royal family

Oprah Winfrey is hopeful Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex can make peace with the British royal family.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from their role as senior members of the royal family, and two months later, discussed the decision in detail during a special with the TV host.

But while the couple has had a strained relationship with the royals in recent years, as part of an interview for Extra on Monday, Oprah shared her hope that Harry and Meghan can unite with their family as they mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 last Thursday.

"This is what I think, I think in all families - you know, my father passed recently, this summer - and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," she said, adding: "Hopefully, there will be that."

Despite the tension, Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales to greet the public and view tributes at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Charles III was officially proclaimed King at a ceremony held at St James's Palace in London earlier that day, while The Queen's funeral is set to take place on 19 September.

Oprah made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada over the weekend for the premiere of Sidney, a documentary about the life of Hollywood actor/activist Sidney Poitier.

Sidney is set to be released via Apple TV+ on 23 September.