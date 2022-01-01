The White Lotus dominates 2022 Emmy Awards

- NEWS
The White Lotus won five Emmys at the 2022 awards ceremony on Monday.
The comedy series won the most honours at this year’s Emmy Awards, with its creator Mike White the only person to take home two awards himself, the New York Post reports.
The HBO comedy-drama won the award for Outstanding Limited Series or Movie, with Mike winning Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie. The White Lotus cast members Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett both won awards for Supporting Actress/Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, rounding out the show’s award haul.
Succession and Ted Lasso were tied for second place in the awards race, taking home three each.
Succession won Outstanding Drama Series, show cast member Matthew Macfadyen won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and writer Jesse Armstrong won Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for his work on Succession episode All The Bells Say.
Ted Lasso won Outstanding Comedy Series, show star Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and fellow cast member Brett Goldstein won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Squid Game won two Emmys on Monday, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for show star Lee Jung-jae, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Hwang Dong-hyuk for his work on Squid Game episode Red Light, Green Light.
Euphoria star Zendaya picked up the gong for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for a second time after first bagging the prize in 2020.
Amanda Seyfried, Michael Keaton and Lizzo also won awards.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Drama series: Succession
Lead actress in a drama series: Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Writing in a drama series: Jesse Armstong, Succession episode All The Bells Say
Directing for a drama series: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game episode Red Light, Green Light
Comedy series: Ted Lasso
Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Supporting actress in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Writing for a comedy series: Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary episode Pilot
Directing for a comedy series: M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso
Limited series or movie: The White Lotus
Lead actress in a limited series or movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Lead actor in a limited series or movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Writing for a limited series or movie: Mike White, The White Lotus
Directing for a limited series or movie: Mike White, The White Lotus
Competition program: Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live
Writing for a variety special: Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel