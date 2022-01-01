Howard Stern calls out 'annoying' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Howard Stern has criticised news coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in America.

During Monday’s segment of The Howard Stern Show, the shock jock argued that United States news organisations should not cover the Queen Of England’s death as thoroughly as they have.

“It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!’” Howard told co-host Robin Quivers. “I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen.”

The 68-year-old added that media attention on the Queen’s death is distracting from news stories more relevant to U.S. citizens.

“I mean, I get it,” he prefaced his rant. “The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.”

When Robin asked if Howard didn’t “like the distraction of the Queen”, Howard replied, “No, it’s annoying!”

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at her Balmoral Estate aged 96 after reigning for 70 years.

Stern compared the news to that of the classified documents found at Mar-A-Lago - former president Donald Trump’s Florida resort home - in August.

According to The Guardian, legal action on the Mar-A-Lago papers is ongoing.