Zendaya thanks Euphoria fans for sharing stories with her during Emmy Awards speech

Zendaya thanked Euphoria fans for their support during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night.



The actress, who wowed in a black satin Valentino ballgown for the event staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue Bennett in the HBO teen drama series.



After congratulating her fellow nominees - Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark's Laura Linney, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, and The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon - Zendaya went on to express how "grateful" she is to connect with fans in relation to her character's journey.



"I just wanted to say my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people," she stated. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue. I want you to know that I am so grateful your stories."



Elsewhere in her speech, Zendaya credited the cast and crew of Euphoria for making the set "such a safe space" to film a "very difficult show" and praised creator Sam Levinson for encouraging her throughout the production process.



"Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn't believe in myself," the 26-year-old added.



Zendaya became the youngest recipient of the prize when she was nominated in the same category in 2020.