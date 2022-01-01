Quinta Brunson reacts to Jimmy Kimmel lying onstage during her Emmy Awards speech

Quinta Brunson has brushed off the controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel lying onstage during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday.

Prior to presenting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Jimmy was dragged across the floor by Will Arnett as part of a bit in which the Arrested Development actor joked that his friend had "got into the skinny margaritas" after losing to John Oliver in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.

But after Jimmy remained onstage after Quinta won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary, and stayed there during her speech, fans called out the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host online for being "disrespectful".

Yet, the writer laughed off the situation while talking to reporters in the press room.

"In that moment, I think I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers... Tomorrow maybe I'll be mad at him," she said, according to Variety. "I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know what happens."

Quinta went on to insist that she is very familiar with Jimmy's sense of humour and he has always been a big supporter of her work.

"I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don't know, I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much. I don't know what the Internet thinks... I know him... Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott," the 32-year-old continued. "He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC."