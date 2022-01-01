The Crown star Erin Doherty 'felt a lot of pressure' to withhold sexuality

Erin Doherty felt "a lot of pressure" to conceal her sexuality when she landed a role in The Crown.

The actress portrayed the young Princess Anne in the third and fourth seasons of the Netflix drama, which delves into the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

But during a recent interview for The Telegraph, Erin recalled how people around her urged her to keep her sexuality quiet.

"I'm not gonna lie, I won't name names, but when I got The Crown, I felt a lot of pressure to withhold my sexuality," she said. "There was a period of time when I was like, 'Do I get to be open about this in order to have a successful career?' And the fact that that question still went through my mind, and may still go through other people's minds, is so gutting."

Erin is in a relationship with fellow actress Sophie Melville.

And following her experiences, the 30-year-old is determined not to hide any longer.

"I'm really aware of all the people who have lived years and years and years, either in shame or denial, or just hiding - actors, actresses definitely stopping it getting out there in order to have a career - and I just want to be a part of trying to do something about that," the star added.