Zendaya's mum had to 'name drop' to access her table at 2022 Emmy Awards

Zendaya's mum had to "name drop" to access her daughter's table at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The actress won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue Bennett in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria during a ceremony staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

But Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she was hilariously held up by security when she tried to find the 26-year-old to congratulate her on her win.

"(I) made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said... breathe!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself and her daughter. "The man who tried to stop me said, 'Where are your credentials?'"

Accordingly, Claire came up with the perfect answer.

"I said, 'I'm Zendaya's mom' and kept walking!!" she continued, adding laughing emojis. "Hahaha! I never name drop like that but I have to do it!"

While Zendaya was able to enjoy the party with her mum, her boyfriend Tom Holland wasn't able to attend the prizegiving.

Yet, he was the first person the star messaged after she was presented with the Emmy.

"Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special," she smiled to E! News. "I texted my boyfriend."