Kevin Smith: 'Ben Affleck's wedding vows to Jennifer Lopez were 12 pages long!'

Kevin Smith has jokingly described Ben Affleck's recent vows to Jennifer Lopez as a "12-page speech".

During a guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of The View, the filmmaker and actor recalled the wedding celebration of his close friend Ben to Jennifer.

The A-list couple married in August at the Justice League star's mansion in Georgia, one month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas. The pair's marriage comes 20 years after they first became engaged in November 2002 - before splitting in 2004.

Kevin attended the August celebration, having known Ben from working with him on films like the Clerks franchise, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

"He's one of my favourite writers on the planet," Kevin said of the groom. "He wrote his vows - they (both) wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breath-taking."

Poking fun at the length of Ben's vows, Kevin continued: "He's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech."

Kevin admitted that he was "bawling" throughout the ceremony, saying, "Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, 'Oh my God, true love can happen!'

"It was a real fairy-tale ending. And (Jennifer) has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. (She) looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic."

The actor/filmmaker concluded of the wedding: "I was happy for them. They deserve it."