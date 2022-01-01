John Stamos inspired to write memoir following Bob Saget's death

John Stamos was moved to start writing his memoir following Bob Saget's sudden death.

The actor announced on Wednesday that he will release his new book, titled If You Would Have Told Me, next year.

In a statement, Stamos revealed that he decided he needed to share his life story after his good friend and Full House co-star Saget passed away at the age of 65 in January.

"If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honour all the colourful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?" the 59-year-old said. "Honestly, while writing this book I've realised I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least 400 of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much."

In the memoir, the star promises to delve into his childhood, his acting career, his journey to sobriety, and starting a family.

"This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives. I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance," he added.

If You Would Have Told Me will be published by Henry Holt, a division of Macmillan Publishers.